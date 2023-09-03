The controversial energy technology that may save or doom us

A new study is exploring the debate around bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), a controversial type of energy technology that has been called both a “necessary mitigation tool” and an “environmental disaster.”

The technology consists of burning plants and trees while capturing the ensuing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and storing them underground.

Understanding public opinion and acceptance

Researchers at the University of Southampton have studied how BECCS is featured in 166 newspaper articles to try and comprehend how the tech will be received particularly for people in the UK since the nation is relying heavily on the energy type in order to create a net-zero economy by 2050.