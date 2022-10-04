The EU Parliament votes to require Apple to use USB-C for charging

Alex Agius Saliba, the lead negotiator in the European Parliament, held up a pile of power adapters when debating the final proposal in Strasbourg Tuesday. “We are replacing this pile of chargers,” he said of the tangle of wires and boxes, “with just this,” he held up a single USB-C cable.

Apple already adopting the technology

At first Apple was angered by the proposal, which said it would reduce innovation. But the company is currently testing future iPhone models that replace the proprietary Lightning charging port with a standard USB-C connector. Current Apple laptops and iPad Pro models already use them, as do most popular Android smartphones.

Under the proposed rules, all phones and tablets sold in Europe will have to comply by fall 2024. Laptops will have longer to make the switch. The commission will be able to set standards for wireless charging in the future.

The USB-C Connector USB-C

The proposal was a year old

The proposal was first introduced last year, by the European Commission. Its overall purpose is to cut down on environmental waste and save consumers an estimated 250 million Euros (USD $247 million) a year. Consumers will not have to buy different chargers for each device, the Executive Vice President of the Commission Margrethe Vestager said Tuesday, speaking to Parliament

“The common charger will simplify the lives of Europeans,” said Vestager. “No more obsolete chargers piling up in drawers, reducing costs for European citizens.”