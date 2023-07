A new deal between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Spire Global will see satellites used to keep an independent eye on operational aircraft, a post from ESA reveals.

Spire Global, a company that provides space-based data and analytics services, will design and test an advanced civilian aviation surveillance system called Eurialo.

ESA and Spire will utilize a constellation of satellites to monitor flights globally in real-time, improving the ability to keep track of aircraft everywhere.

Independent satellite surveillance system

The new Eurialo system will determine the position of an aircraft by geolocating its radio frequency signals. Spire will build an in-orbit technology demonstrator for the system ahead of its eventual deployment.