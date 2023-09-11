The FAA outlines 63 changes SpaceX must make to Starship

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has closed its "mishap investigation" into the first flight of SpaceX's massive Starship rocket, which ended with a manually triggered explosion on April 20.

The investigation identifies "multiple root causes" of the first launch failure and highlights 63 corrective actions SpaceX "must take to prevent mishap reoccurrence", FAA officials explained in a statement on September 8.

The report means we may be surprisingly close to seeing Starship fly again, as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the massive rocket is "ready to fly".

Elon Musk: "Starship is ready to launch"

The FAA did note in its statement that SpaceX cannot launch Starship again unless they have addressed all of the corrective actions outlined by the report.