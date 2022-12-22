Lightweight and energy-dense electric motors to power the first hybrid rocket

"Developing the extremely lightweight, exceptionally high-energy-density electric motor and inverter unit was one of the most challenging and exciting projects we have undertaken at Equipmake," said Ian Foley, Chief Executive Officer, Equipmake, in a release.

Sirius hybrid engines to power Eris

The bespoke systems are aimed to support Gilmour's orbital-class Eris rocket engines, resulting in the formation of a hybrid rocket propulsion system. The firm had completed the final qualification test-fire of its Sirius hybrid rocket engine before Eris's proposed launch date in April 2023. "A final test conducted in early November found that each engine could generate 115 kilonewtons of thrust," said a release.

The launch vehicle measures 23 meters in height and weighs over 30 tonnes. It will be powered by five hybrid engines with solid fuel and a liquid oxidizer. With Eris, a three-stage rocket, the partnership aims to provide a cost-effective and greener alternative to traditional liquid and solid propulsion rockets.

"The electric motor’s rotor uses Equipmake’s proprietary rotor design, in which the permanent magnets are arranged like the spokes of a wheel to deliver a significant performance advantage in a very challenging operating environment." Eris aims to carry a lightweight satellite into a low Earth orbit.