The Flute™ Collection: Everything fans of modern design crave

Bathrooms and kitchens are two of the most used spaces in the house. The kitchen is the heart of the home where friends and loved ones congregate and catch up, connect while whipping up something delicious to eat, or just enjoy each other’s company over some coffee.
The bathroom is everyone’s personal sanctuary and serves as a little escape for all— a place to reset and recollect. If you’re a homeowner looking to modernize either of these two spaces, the Flute™ Collection from Peerless® allows you to do just that while delivering a modern, contemporary look and feel, all at a reasonable price point. See below for additional simple but substantial tweaks you can implement to elevate your space and impress all who enter.
Seamlessly introduce color
A paint job revamp is an effortless way of taking your current space to the next level and working in a modern touch. Warmer options like greige and woody tones are fan favorites and safe bets when introducing new colors.
You can integrate these tones by painting your walls in cool-gray and off-white hues. In doing this, you’ll be giving your space a neutral feel that doesn’t bombard the rest of the room’s design. These colors are calming and non-distracting, so all who enter focus on the finishing details.
Give your fixtures a modern uplift
The fixtures you include throughout your kitchen and bath spaces are vital to a contemporary design. They’re accessories that complement the overall look and feel of your space.
To implement your own personal sophisticated touch, try the Flute Two-Handle Widespread Lavatory Faucet (available in Matte Black, Brushed Nickel, and Chrome finishes) for the bathroom or the Single-Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet (available in Matte Black, Stainless Steel, and Chrome finishes) for the kitchen.
“We realize that everyday homeowners are looking for modern and functional designs. As a brand, we strive to deliver design at an affordable and attainable price,” says Peerless Senior Brand Manager Kiran Singh.
“By keeping close to trend performance and running a series of consumer preference tests year over year, we’re confident that we can deliver what consumers are looking for – something that looks great and doesn’t break the bank.”
Inspired by the trend of clean, minimalist design, these faucets offer smooth curves and cylindrical design that exudes elegance, making the vision for your contemporary space an inch closer to possible.
Below, see the full Flute Collection breakdown to help you identify what your spaces might be missing:
The Flute Kitchen collection offers one of Peerless’ most striking faucets to date. Ideal for modern kitchen renovation goals where design and budget are equally as important, the collection’s Single-Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet and Kitchen Soap Dispenser come in Matte Black, Stainless Steel and Chrome finishes to help match your vision.
The faucet also has a 3-function, pull-down sprayer with POWERinse™ technology for an extra blast of cleaning power, and its high-arc pull-down swivels 360 degrees for seamless task management in the kitchen!
Inspired by the trend of clean, minimalist design, the Flute Bathroom Collection offers smooth curves that create a sense of uniqueness. Have a spout height preference or specs within your bathroom that require a three-hole fixture?
The collection offers two differently heightened Single-Handle Bathroom Faucets along with a Two-Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet, all available in Matte Black, Brushed Nickel, and Chrome finishes.
Fluted finishes are a must
Looking for other ways to give your spaces a more contemporary twist? Integrating ribbed surfaces is another simple yet effective way to modernize your interior. All it takes is matching rounded items such as mirrors, light fixtures, or vases for a unified, modern look.
This is super easy but extremely effective for achieving an aesthetically pleasing ambiance. Another way to incorporate fluting is throughout cabinetry and drawers. Precise ribbed surfaces on these types of fixtures seamlessly offer a modern touch to any kitchen or bath, all while providing essential storage.
Sometimes, less is more. Your dream modern kitchen and bath space doesn’t have to mean spending tens of thousands of dollars. Simple updates and swap-outs are sometimes your safest bet for a noticeably different and tasteful renovation.
Altering the look and feel of your space and making easy, attainable updates — such as changing the wall color, updating your fixtures, and working in fluted finishes — is all you need to do to modernize your dream interiors and achieve that contemporary aesthetic.
Whether you’re looking for something simple or signature, the Flute Kitchen and Bath Collections faucets exude smooth curves that provide you with a modern, minimal design for your kitchen and bath spaces.
