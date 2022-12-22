The Flute™ Collection: Everything fans of modern design crave

Seamlessly introduce color

A paint job revamp is an effortless way of taking your current space to the next level and working in a modern touch. Warmer options like greige and woody tones are fan favorites and safe bets when introducing new colors.

You can integrate these tones by painting your walls in cool-gray and off-white hues. In doing this, you’ll be giving your space a neutral feel that doesn’t bombard the rest of the room’s design. These colors are calming and non-distracting, so all who enter focus on the finishing details.

Give your fixtures a modern uplift

The fixtures you include throughout your kitchen and bath spaces are vital to a contemporary design. They’re accessories that complement the overall look and feel of your space.

To implement your own personal sophisticated touch, try the Flute Two-Handle Widespread Lavatory Faucet (available in Matte Black, Brushed Nickel, and Chrome finishes) for the bathroom or the Single-Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet (available in Matte Black, Stainless Steel, and Chrome finishes) for the kitchen.

“We realize that everyday homeowners are looking for modern and functional designs. As a brand, we strive to deliver design at an affordable and attainable price,” says Peerless Senior Brand Manager Kiran Singh.

“By keeping close to trend performance and running a series of consumer preference tests year over year, we’re confident that we can deliver what consumers are looking for – something that looks great and doesn’t break the bank.”

Inspired by the trend of clean, minimalist design, these faucets offer smooth curves and cylindrical design that exudes elegance, making the vision for your contemporary space an inch closer to possible.