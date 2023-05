Fashion is ever evolving. However, we all remember how we felt when our favorite clothes ripped or tore. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to never have to replace or repair your clothes?

Thanks to a recent breakthrough by researchers from Newcastle University and Northumbria University in the UK, that dream may not be so far-fetched.

The team has found that the root-like threads produced by many fungi have the potential to be used as a biodegradable, wearable material that's also able to repair itself.

In their tests, the researchers focused on the Ganoderma lucidum fungus. They produced a skin from branching filaments known as hyphae, which together weave into a structure called a mycelium.