UMass researchers create "generic Air-gen" to harvest electricity from humidity— a concept that has been around since at least the 20th century.

By engineering materials with nanopores, they generate electricity from the movement of water molecules.

An interview with senior scientist Jun Yao provides a deeper understanding of how the harvester works, as well as its real-life applications.

In the constantly evolving field of renewable energy, researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have introduced a significant development: the ability to continually generate electricity from the surrounding air.

This achievement, known as the "generic Air-gen effect," offers potential for a future where electricity is efficiently generated simply by tapping into air humidity.

But is the concept of extracting electricity from the atmosphere entirely new? Not quite. Its origins can be traced back to the early 20th century, when inventors and scientists first explored the concept.

Among these pioneers was Nikola Tesla, who conducted experiments in wireless power transmission, envisioning the Earth's atmosphere as a conduit for electrical energy.