The history of wearables in the military goes back centuries. By the late 1800s, soldiers were wearing various devices that could aid them in battle, including compasses, altimeters, and even thermometers. But it was in the 1960s that wearable military technology took off.

Now, in recent years we've seen a surge in interest in wearables for soldiers, thanks mainly to developments in technology like smaller batteries. Today, there are many types of soldier wearables used in militaries throughout the world. In this article, we will explore the concept of military wearables and how they enhance military capabilities.

We will also address the ethical and legal considerations that arise from these advancements and discuss the responsibility that military organizations have in ensuring a balanced and responsible integration of these wearables.