The future of the beer brewing industry? Say hello to 'BeerBots'

Beer is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages around the globe. However, brewing is a lengthy and time-consuming process that can sometimes result in spoilage.

That's when a group of American Chemical Society researchers came up with an out-of-the-box idea. They developed "BeerBots" to expedite and simplify the brewing process. These are tiny self-propelled beer-making robots.

According to the official statement, these tiny BeerBots were created by combining various types of components, including active yeast, magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles, and sodium alginate obtained from algae. All of these were mixed into a ferric chloride solution.

The fermentation process

When these tiny magnetic yeast bots were dropped into the wort solution, the results showed that, compared to the traditional method, they were able to accelerate the fermentation process. Moreover, it also eliminated the need for filtering the beverage for yeast after the fermentation process, as per the study.

The fermentation of sugar was achieved much faster using the yeast-containing beads than the yeast cells. “As the sugar was used up and fermentation ceased, the yeast-containing capsules sank to the bottom of the flask,” stated the press release.

Eventually, this entire process made it simple to separate the yeast from the final product using a magnet to produce the final beer. The current filtration step is said to be more difficult to remove free yeast cells. Furthermore, these newly-developed BeerBots could be used for up to three fermentation cycles.

Explaining the traditional process, the statement said: “In the first step, sugars are extracted from grains, such as malted barley, to create a watery solution called wort. Next, yeasts ferment those sugars, converting them into alcohol, carbon dioxide gas, and new flavor compounds. This step can take as long as four weeks.”