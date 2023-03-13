The genuine article?

NewsGPT says it is unaffected by sponsors, political allegiances, or the viewers' individual viewpoints

The company has said that machine hallucinations "might" happen. But they aren’t under the impression that this is a big deal

CNET reporter Jackson Ryan said the chatbot “definitely can't do the job of a journalist”

NewsGPT, which claims to be the world's first AI-generated news channel, has debuted.

It aims to provide "unbiased" and "fact-based" news to viewers worldwide, with no reporters, according to Alan Levy, its CEO.

"NewsGPT is a game-changer in the world of news," Levy said. "News channels have been plagued by bias and subjective reporting. With NewsGPT, we are able to provide viewers with the facts and the truth, without any hidden agendas or biases."