The gaming industry has evolved remarkably from Pong and Space Invaders to Minecraft and The Legend of Zelda. Over the years, games have become immersive thanks to advances in graphics, technology, and gameplay mechanics.

In this ever-evolving landscape, gaming peripherals have played a crucial role in enhancing the overall gaming experience. These devices act as extensions of the player, enabling interactive and immersive experiences with precise control. From the iconic joystick to the cutting-edge VR gloves, peripherals have become an indispensable tool for gamers.

The introduction of game controllers allowed players to completely immerse themselves and explore virtual worlds. Meanwhile, motion controllers bring intuitive physical interactions, enabling players to swing swords, cast spells, and throw punches with their movements.