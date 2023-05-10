The Impossible Statue - A beautiful fusion of science and art

Great art always stands the test of time, becoming an immortal piece that lives to the tale of its master’s virtuosity that we find ourselves marveling at, even after centuries have elapsed.

Whether it be Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous Mona Lisa that leaves the spectators wondering in amusement about her mysterious smile, or Gian Lorenzo Bernini’s fleeting depiction of facial expressions that breathes life into his sculptures in literal sense, these art pieces have made their masters immortal.

And sometimes, as we may laugh at the prospect of replicating the flair and finesse of these old masters and think of it as sheer absurdity, we couldn’t be more wrong!