The LIGO observatory is finally back, now with double the sensitivity

The LIGO observatory is finally back, now with double the sensitivityUpgrades added during the gravitational wave observatory's three-year hiatus include a "quantum squeezing" system.Chris Young| May 25, 2023 07:10 AM ESTCreated: May 25, 2023 07:10 AM ESTinnovationLIGO.LIGO / Caltech / MIT Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Laser Interferometric Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) started a new 20-month observation run yesterday, May 24, bringing to an end a three-year hiatus for the project, a press statement reveals.LIGO has been offline in order to allow for some impressive upgrades to the system, including a "quantum squeezing" upgrade that reduces detector noise to improve its gravitational wave sensing capacity.Astronomers expect this upgrade to double the sensitivity of LIGO, allowing the system to better detect black hole mergers and other cataclysmic events. It may even be able to detect types of mergers that have never been seen before. See Also Related Inside a neutron star – new insights from gravitational waves India joins global effort to detect gravitational waves with new LIGO venture A Jupiter-sized spacecraft? Scientists say existing instruments could detect alien technology LIGO is back for its fourth observation runGravitational waves, also known as ripples in space-time, are created by events such as black hole mergers, clashing neutron stars, and supernovae. They reverberate throughout the cosmos and can teach us a great deal about these cosmic events that play a great role in shaping the universe.LIGO is composed of two detectors, one in Hanford, Washington, and the other in Livingston, Louisiana. Each one is made up of two concrete pipes connected at the base two to form a large L-shape. They extend perpendicular to each other for roughly 4 kilometers (2.5 miles).Welcome to the fourth observing run! #O4IsHereO4 will last 20 months, with @ego_virgo and @KAGRA_PR joining us in the run. We expect the detection rate will be roughly twice in our past observing runMore news linked from https://t.co/kHnyuP8I2I #ObservingRun4 pic.twitter.com/B9fhEG96r0— LIGO (@LIGO) May 24, 2023Inside these pipes, two powerful laser beams bounce off mirrors that extend the entire length of each arm. When a gravitational wave disturbs the laser, it allows the system to measure it with extreme precision.Since 2015, LIGO has completed three observation runs. The first, four-month, run made history by making the first direct detection of gravitational waves in history. Each one has lasted longer than the last, with the third one going on for a total of 11 months. Now, the current run will last almost double that time.LIGO upgrades will allow us to "learn more about black holes and neutron stars"Unlike the previous runs, this one will also be enhanced by observations from both Virgo in Europe and KARGA in Japan. Virgo has observed alongside LIGO since the second run, but KARGA is new.By the end of the third run in March 2020, researchers at LIGO and Virgo had detected about 90 gravitational waves from a black hole and neutron star mergers.In an interview with The Conversation, LIGO team member Chad Hanna explained that the new quantum squeezing upgrade required 300 meters (1,000 feet) of the optical cavity. Hanna explained that the reduced noise, as well as improvements to the detection software, should now allow the team to detect much weaker gravitational waves."Thanks to the work of more than a thousand people around the world over the last few years, we'll get our deepest glimpse of the gravitational-wave universe yet," Jess McIver, the deputy spokesperson for the LIGO Scientific Collaboration (LSC) explained in the press statement. "A greater reach means we will learn more about black holes and neutron stars, and increases the chances we will find something new," McIver continued. "We're very excited to see what's out there." HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Fossils: 6 coolest techniques used in 2022 to reveal past mysteriesGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstHow researchers found a way to boil water fasterHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertPhantom Space: A new rocket startup says it can launch at half the cost of SpaceXIs ChatGPT going to replace you? PossiblyRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsEarth’s 'peculiar' magnetic field is proof of how strange our solar system came to beNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Researchers may have found a way to treat long-COVID fatigue Job Board