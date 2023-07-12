The magic of AI: Can ChatGPT inspect your car?An interesting AI development!Sponsored By Created: 7/12/2023 innovationUVeye - the AI system revolutionizing vehicle inspectionsSource: UVeye Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Imagine entering your local dealership or buying a second hand car with a big screen showing you everything that’s wrong with it. From worn tires through leaks - you can be your own “car doctor” without needing to be a technician or expert.ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 last year, it took the world by storm. With millions of users flocking to this AI tool to witness its jaw-dropping wonders, it was the first sign of how AI would be the next groundbreaking technology that'll influence industries in the years to come. And while that's content generation we're talking about, Artificial Intelligence can do so much more across various industries. Take the automotive industry for example, where AI can detect technical issues in vehicles and reduce manual work for identifying them.In this article, we'll traverse through the story of one such startup that is already testing the limits of AI in the automotive industry. Your local dealership might be using this tech already!How UVeye is revolutionizing the automotive industryUVeye underbody scanSource: UVeye Tel Aviv and New Jersey-based startup UVeye recently garnered eyeballs for raising $100M for its commendable work with its system they refer to as 'MRI for cars.' The seven-year-old company initially started out as a system for detecting security threats in vehicles and is now leveraging predictive maintenance for automated vehicle inspection. UVeye uses a combination of sensors, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to detect vehicle issues and safety concerns such as fluid leaks, tire age, tread wear, damaged exhausts, broken shields, and excessive rust.The company's high-speed systems can accelerate service-lane inspections with precision and help fleet operators rectify issues before they lead to more costly repairs and downtime. A recent survey by UVeye also showed that the automated inspection system can detect 96% of the technical issues as compared to only 24% that are identified by manual inspection. The company has already installed at several hundred dealerships in all the USA and car manufacturers such as General Motors, Volvo, Toyota and Hyundai have also invested in the technology. “When a customer comes in and you can actually show them on the big tablet what’s wrong with their car. That is invaluable!” said Dan Banister, dealership owner of Banister Automotive of Maryland and Virginia. Another dealership owner, Mike Bowsher from Atlanta Georgia who is using UVeye scanners at all of their stores across the South East and Midwest said: “This is a technology you have to have today. It’s what people expect and this really helps keep cars safe on the road!”"Detecting a problem early on can mean the whole difference. Catching a tire issue before it can cause a high-speed accident is saving lives on the road every day”. About 11,000 tire-related accidents take place a year involving 600 fatalities in the U.S. alone, according to NHTSA.Vehicle Inspection SystemsUVeye Artemis scanSource: UVeye With a view to conducting inspections with precision to identify issues in a timely manner, UVeye offers three automated inspection systems.1. HeliosHelios is an undercarriage inspection system, an underbody scanner that can detect fluid leaks, misaligned parts, rust, and damaged components. It uses a combination of high-resolution images along with AI and ML algorithms to expose these mechanical and safety issues and provides a detailed report to the service professionals.2. ArtemisArtemis is a tire inspection system that can detect wheel damage, uneven wear, sidewall damage, tread depth, and more. It can identify tire brands and provide technical specifications, and also check whether or not the tires of a vehicle are mismatched or unaligned.3. Atlas LiteAtlas Lite is a modular 360-degree scanner that can be easily deployed on the exterior to detect damages on a vehicle's body panels. It uses LED strip lights to identify scratches and dents on a vehicle's external components like bumpers, windows, and door locks. It can also identify opportunities for collision and bodyshop repairs. All these inspection systems - Helios, Artemis, and Atlas Lite - can create detailed reports about the condition of the vehicle. They can be used to accommodate and inspect a variety of vehicles differing in sizes, ranging from trucks to cars. How are UVeye systems changing the way people are servicing and buying carsUVeye full systemSource: UVeye AI is a technology designed for the betterment of human lives, and UVeye's automated inspection systems are a tribute to that statement. Until now, they have been installed in over 300 sites across the globe including car dealerships, auctions, assembly lines, and fleets. They are also being incentivized into the dealer networks of giants like Toyota, Volvo and General Motors. Carmax have also announced earlier this year that they are installing UVeye systems throughout all of their network - so the next time you buy a car from Carmax, it may very well have been scanned to ensure it is indeed safe and in mint condition.Pioneering a new approach to vehicle inspection for safety and technical issues, these systems can deliver results almost instantaneously, as compared to the manual inspection method that requires about 20 minutes. UVeye’s systems have proven to be nothing short of revolutionary in the automotive space. They are transforming the vehicle inspection process in a way never seen before, enhancing overall safety and efficiency. Their cutting-edge technology has showcased their capabilities in detecting even the most minute defects, ensuring that no faulty vehicles make it to the market or the road. 