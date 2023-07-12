The magic of AI: Can ChatGPT inspect your car?

Imagine entering your local dealership or buying a second hand car with a big screen showing you everything that’s wrong with it. From worn tires through leaks - you can be your own “car doctor” without needing to be a technician or expert.

ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 last year, it took the world by storm. With millions of users flocking to this AI tool to witness its jaw-dropping wonders, it was the first sign of how AI would be the next groundbreaking technology that'll influence industries in the years to come.

And while that's content generation we're talking about, Artificial Intelligence can do so much more across various industries. Take the automotive industry for example, where AI can detect technical issues in vehicles and reduce manual work for identifying them.