Elbit Systems unveiled what might be a revolutionary piece of equipment for commercial and larger non-combat aircraft at this year's Paris Air Show. Seemingly innocuous, the kit is a full disposable anti-radar decoy called the Nano Self Protection Electronic Attack and Reconnaissance (SPEAR).

Anti-aircraft missiles are evolving to be more innovative, agile, and equipped with advanced sensors. In response, engineers are also working hard to develop new countermeasures to defeat potential incoming missiles, with mixed success. In conflict areas, supply planes and even civilian passenger liners are often outfitted with defensive measures. These can be visually impressive, New Atlas explains, such as when a transport jet taking off from a field in anticipation of a missile attack releases a spray of flares, creating an eye-catching display resembling fireworks designed to attract and distract heat-seeking warheads.