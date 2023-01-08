The people behind the largest aircraft engine in the world –– The Blueprint

The UltraFan demonstrator engine was recently moved from the build workshop to Testbed 80

It will be operated using 100 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Rolls-Royce says this technology is eminently scalable

Construction of the Rolls-Royce UltraFan® technology demonstrator – the largest aircraft engine in the world – is now complete and testing is underway.

The company said a significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Testbed 80 in Derby, U.K., where it was mounted in order to begin testing.