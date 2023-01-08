The people behind the largest aircraft engine in the world –– The Blueprint
The UltraFan demonstrator engine was recently moved from the build workshop to Testbed 80
It will be operated using 100 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Rolls-Royce says this technology is eminently scalable
Construction of the Rolls-Royce UltraFan® technology demonstrator – the largest aircraft engine in the world – is now complete and testing is underway.
The company said a significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Testbed 80 in Derby, U.K., where it was mounted in order to begin testing.
