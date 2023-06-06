The reverberating ring of black hole mergers could help put Einstein theory to test

Scientists have long been aiming to combine Einstein's general theory of relativity with our understanding of the world of quantum mechanics in a unified theory of quantum gravity.

In order to get closer to building this unified theory, scientists must continue to put the theory of relativity to the test.

Now, two new papers from scientists at Caltech detail how we can look at the structures of black holes, and the gravitational waves they produce, in more detail so as to bring us a step closer to the holy grail of scientific theories.

Listening to the ring of a black hole

The scientists from Caltech aim to analyze black hole observations so as to find small deviations from general relativity that could hint at the presence of quantum gravity.