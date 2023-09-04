The rise of solar: Two decades of sustainable energy solution

The past 20 years have seen explosive growth in the solar energy market, with global capacity growing from just 1.08 TWh in 2000 to a massive 1289 TWh in 2022. This growth marks a clear shift to sustainable thinking, with more recent increases likely due to widespread targets to reach net-zero emissions across the globe.

But how did we get to where we are now?

In this article, we explore the rise of solar over the past two decades, walking you through early innovations in modern solar power and some of the major advancements that have helped us achieve massive industry growth. We will also look at what the future might hold for solar as we move closer to ambitious emissions targets and aim for a sustainable future