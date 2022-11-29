The Sound Guide: IE presents the ultimate tour of all things audio

But while pixel-peepers pore over every detail about the latest iPhone camera, audio remains something of the unsung hero of modern tech. Good quality sound helps transport us to new surroundings, can transform the daily commute into something vibrant and awe-inspiring, can make us think and feel. Whether it's music, podcasts, audiobooks, or even a phone call, sound forms an integral part of our digital lives.

Interesting Engineering is here to demistfy sound. With our latest special issue, The Sound Guide, readers can expect to find out more about sound and audio from all angles. What is white noise? What sort of advancements are researchers making to use sound in new ways? And how can you upgrade the sound setup in your life?