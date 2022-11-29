The Sound Guide: IE presents the ultimate tour of all things audio
Sound engineering — it has to be heard to be believed.
Audio is all around us, but the invisible soundwaves are often overlooked when discussing modern advancements. Innovations have made their way to consumer tech: Sony's announcement that the PlayStation 5 would feature Tempest 3D AudioTech came as something of a surprise to video games fans, while Apple's spatial audio features in recent products have added a new dimension to listeners' music libraries.
But while pixel-peepers pore over every detail about the latest iPhone camera, audio remains something of the unsung hero of modern tech. Good quality sound helps transport us to new surroundings, can transform the daily commute into something vibrant and awe-inspiring, can make us think and feel. Whether it's music, podcasts, audiobooks, or even a phone call, sound forms an integral part of our digital lives.
Interesting Engineering is here to demistfy sound. With our latest special issue, The Sound Guide, readers can expect to find out more about sound and audio from all angles. What is white noise? What sort of advancements are researchers making to use sound in new ways? And how can you upgrade the sound setup in your life?
