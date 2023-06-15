The Sun's coldest regions may be responsible for its million-degree corona

Roughly 5,000 kilometers (3,106 miles) above the Sun's surface, at the star's upper atmosphere, the temperature is over a hundred times hotter than it is at the Sun's surface.

This scenario, commonly referred to as the Sun's coronal heating problem, has puzzled scientists for decades, as it would make more sense for the star's fiery surface to have a much higher temperature.

Now, scientists using data from the Big Bear Solar Observatory’s Goode Solar Telescope determined that intense wave energy in the Sun's coldest region, the sunspot umbra, may be responsible for the mysteriously high temperatures in the star's upper atmosphere.