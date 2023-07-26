The ultimate guide to battery technology

The history of batteries is longer than you think. Just_Super/iStock

Recently, there has been a renewed focus on researching and developing battery technology. This is mainly because of the growing need for sustainable forms of energy storage for electric vehicles and other renewable energy sources. Lithium-ion batteries have seen significant advancements in their manufacturing processes and in the use of new materials, leading to higher energy densities and faster charging capabilities.

In addition, there is ongoing research into alternative battery chemistries, such as solid-state and lithium-sulfur batteries, which offer promising potential for further advancements in the future. These technologies seek to overcome existing limitations in current battery systems, including issues related to energy density, safety, and environmental impact. But, more on that later.

Major types of batteries

As we are sure you are more than aware, battery technology comes in various forms. However, it is important to first distinguish between the two main umbrella categories of batteries. These are what are termed "primary" and "secondary" batteries.

What are primary batteries?

A primary battery is a simple and convenient power source for portable devices like lights, cameras, watches, toys, and radios. However, they cannot be recharged and must be discarded after use. In short, these batteries can only discharge once "powered up" and cannot be recharged.

Primary batteries are cost-effective, lightweight, and require little maintenance. They are mainly used in household appliances and typically consist of a single cylindrical cell, although they can be made in various shapes and sizes. These include older batteries like alkaline, zinc-carbon, and mercury-containing batteries.

What are secondary batteries?

A secondary battery, also known as a rechargeable battery, can be recharged electrically after discharge. By passing a current through the cells in the opposite direction of their discharge, the electrochemical cells can be returned to their original status.

Secondary batteries can be used in two ways:

The first is as energy storage devices. In this application, they are electrically connected to a main energy source, charged by it, and then supply energy when required. Examples include Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS). These are a vital component of the move to renewable energy.

The other category of secondary battery applications includes using the battery as a primary battery until it is almost fully discharged. At this point, it can be recharged with an appropriate mechanism instead of discarded. Modern portable electronics such as mobile phones, laptops, and electric vehicles are examples of such applications.

Secondary batteries have lower energy density but offer high power density, flat discharge curves, high discharge rates, and good low-temperature performance.

There are many types of secondary batteries, but the five most common include, but are not limited to:

Lead–acid batteries

Nickel–cadmium batteries

Nickel–metal hydride batteries

Lithium-ion batteries

Sodium-ion batteries

We'll discuss each of these in more detail in the next section.

1. Lithium-ion batteries: the dominant player in portable electronics and electric vehicles

Lithium-ion batteries are some of the most common today. yoshitaka okino/iStock

Lithium batteries are widely used due to their high energy density, storing more energy than alkaline batteries and other cell types. Like most batteries, they are lightweight and ideal for heavy usage. They also tend to perform well in extremes of temperature and have a shelf life of around a decade. However, they are potentially highly flammable and require specialist disposal at life's end.

Lithium batteries have higher milliampere-hour (mAh) ratings than other non-rechargeable batteries and are available in AA, AAA, and 9V sizes. With a range of 2,700-3,400+ mAh, a single AA lithium battery can last a long time, even with heavy use. Other types, specifically lithium-ion (Li-ion), are also rechargeable.