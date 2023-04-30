The US DOD has invented a wearable that quickly identifies infections

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) invented a wearable during the pandemic that was extremely adept at identifying infections.

This is according to a press release by the department published on Thursday.

Now the organization is ready to take the next steps in what it calls the Rapid Assessment of Threat Exposure project, also known as the RATE program.

"The DOD invests heavily in maintaining the readiness of its workforce to conduct essential missions. However, the risk of infectious disease, like COVID-19, has long been an unpredictable variable. With RATE, the DOD can use commercial wearables to noninvasively monitor a service member's health and provide early alerts to potential infection before it spreads," said Jeff Schneider, program manager for RATE.

The new program uses an artificial intelligence algorithm that was trained using hospital-acquired data from monitored cases of COVID-19 and leverages biometric data from commercial grade off-the-shelf wearables. The RATE algorithm enabled early detection of infectious diseases up to 48 hours before symptoms appeared and predicted infections up to six days in advance.

Additional funding

Now, the DOD has received funding to add 4,500 more users of the wearable technology across a variety of departments. One group to receive the new tech will be the Air Combat Command's 360 first sergeants.