The US Navy integrates AI with UAVs to improve communication and security

Digital Horizon will incorporate AI and UAVs

Digital Horizon is a three-week event that has been focusing on integrating new unmanned and artificial intelligence platforms. The event, which started on Nov. 23 and continues until Dec. 15, includes 10 current AI and UAV platforms in the region, that will operate with the U.S. 5th Fleet for the first time.

“I am excited about the direction we are headed,” Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, said previously in a press release. “By harnessing these new unmanned technologies and combining them with artificial intelligence, we will enhance regional maritime security and strengthen deterrence. This benefits everybody.”

The U.S. Navy performed the naval exercise in the Middle East, integrating artificial intelligence with unmanned systems. On Dec. 7, the U.S. Navy launched an Aerovel Flexrotor UAV from the USCGC (United States Coast Guard Cutter) Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), a fast response cutter, or Coast Guard sailing vessel 65 feet or longer. There is another UAV called the Shield AI’s V-BAT that the organization will launch, along with the Easy Aerial’s tethered UAV.

Aerovel Flexrotor UAV had successfully taken off and landed from the ship

According to the U.S. Navy, “Emlen Tunnell is one of the Coast Guard’s newest Sentinel-class fast response cutters.” The naval vessel is currently deployed to Bahrain, where the U.S. 5th Fleet is headquartered. The UAV had successfully taken off and landed aboard the ship, showing a collaboration between the Navy, Coast Guard, and the use of AI systems.

“We are so excited to be part of Digital Horizon and play a critical role by helping integrate new technologies into the fleet,” Lt. Patrick Kelly, Emlen Tunnell’s commanding officer, said in the statement.