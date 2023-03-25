Trending
The US will soon be home to the world’s first 3D-printed hotel

It will be a sprawling 62-acre desert oasis located in Marfa, Texas.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Mar 25, 2023 09:30 AM EST
Created: Mar 25, 2023 09:30 AM EST
innovation
El Cosmico main.jpg
El Cosmico

BIG  

Hospitality world genius Liz Lambert, 3D construction start-up Icon, and Danish design firm BIG, have joined forces to bring to Texas the world’s first 3D-printed hotel in 2023. More specifically it will be in Marfa, according to a blog on BIG’s website.

The Danish architect might seem familiar as he is already the brain behind renowned architectural wonders in the VM Houses and Mountain Dwellings, a couple of housing complexes based in Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Lambert is the founder of El Cosmico, a camping site located in Marfa that has become a must-visit for travelers worldwide. The new venture will see the 3D-printed hotel built on the same ground using innovative technology.

For the time being, El Cosmico is only 21 acres. But very soon the 3D-printed expansion will nearly triple that area, transforming it into a sprawling 62-acre desert oasis with all the necessary elements that truly make a summer vacation enjoyable and restful.

There will be a massive infinity pool kitted with cabanas and captivating guest dwellings. It will be Icon’s extremely efficient home-sized 3D printer that will be in charge of churning out these mesmerizing locations. 

El Cosmico's pool.

BIG 

A powerful printer and sturdy material

Icon’s signature construction system is based around the Vulcan printer complemented by the Magma portable mixing unit. This last component produces the building material: Lavacrete, a substance that has been developed by the tech company’s material science team and has undergone thorough testing to guarantee it’s built to last.

The US will soon be home to the world’s first 3D-printed hotel
El Cosmico room.

BIG 

All this means that the new dwellings will be sturdy and reliable guaranteeing that no one’s vacation will be ruined by poor housing or amenities. The project’s images housed on BIG’s website show a charming and approachable location that makes you feel instantly at home.

The date for the complex on BIG’s site states 2023 but there’s no word on when El Cosmico will exactly be ready. One thing is for sure, once it is we will be heading there for a visit.

