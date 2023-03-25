The US will soon be home to the world’s first 3D-printed hotel

Meanwhile, Lambert is the founder of El Cosmico, a camping site located in Marfa that has become a must-visit for travelers worldwide. The new venture will see the 3D-printed hotel built on the same ground using innovative technology.

For the time being, El Cosmico is only 21 acres. But very soon the 3D-printed expansion will nearly triple that area, transforming it into a sprawling 62-acre desert oasis with all the necessary elements that truly make a summer vacation enjoyable and restful.

There will be a massive infinity pool kitted with cabanas and captivating guest dwellings. It will be Icon’s extremely efficient home-sized 3D printer that will be in charge of churning out these mesmerizing locations.

El Cosmico's pool. BIG

A powerful printer and sturdy material

Icon’s signature construction system is based around the Vulcan printer complemented by the Magma portable mixing unit. This last component produces the building material: Lavacrete, a substance that has been developed by the tech company’s material science team and has undergone thorough testing to guarantee it’s built to last.