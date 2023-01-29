The world’s biggest aircraft is almost ready to Roc – The Blueprint

The world's largest plane has smashed another flight record for an aircraft of its size.

This flight represented an important phase in plans to begin hypersonic testing later this year.

The company wants to use The Roc to offer “convenient, affordable, and routine” access to space.

The Roc (the world's largest plane) took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in southeastern California last week. And in doing so smashed another flight record for an aircraft of its size. It flew for six hours consecutively before landing at the same airport it took off from.