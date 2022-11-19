The world’s first all-electric lithium mine is coming to Canada

Now, one new company is planning to do something about it, according to an interview published by New Atlas on Wednesday. The media outlet spoke to Snow Lake Lithium CEO Philip Gross, who plans to launch the world's first all-electric lithium mine in Canada.

He said that the incoming lithium shortage is plain for everyone to see. "Anyone who doesn't see this coming is putting their head in the sand," Gross told New Atlas.

Insane consumer demand for EVs

"And it's not just top down, governments pushing this on consumers. The consumer demand for EVs is already insane. We have a new generation who are finally conscious about these issues, and they want to do something about it," explained Gross.

"These people are already putting their names on two-year waiting lists for electric cars, they're putting the payment down and waiting literally years for their cars. It's wild. And it's the tip of the iceberg, because all the electric cars you're seeing now are high end – US$50-60-grand cars minimum. We're gonna get down to the US$30-grand car soon."

The majority of the world's known lithium resources are located in Australia and South America while China delivers somewhere around 80 percent of the world's batteries. This makes it very hard for the Western world to catch up especially since lithium has only become a desired commodity in the last few years.