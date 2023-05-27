The world's first ever AI ballet will soon be in theatres

The world’s first AI ballet, that uses generative AI to inspire all parts of the composition from the choreography to the score and even the costumes, will soon be coming to the Leipzig Opera House from 29 May - 8 July 2023. It’s called Fusion and is directed and composed by speech artist and musician Harry Yeff, also known as Reeps100.

This is according to a report by Wallpaper published on Friday.

Fusion boasts a music score composed and directed by Harry Yeff in collaboration with associate composers Gadi Sassoon and Teddy Riley. It features an AI-infused choreography by Mario Schroder and stage design and costumes by Paul Zoller.