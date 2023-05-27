The world's first ever AI ballet will soon be in theatres

The world's first ever AI ballet will soon be in theatresAI will play a role in all aspects of the performance including set design.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 27, 2023 10:05 AM ESTCreated: May 27, 2023 10:05 AM ESTinnovationAn illustration of ballet.Caiaimage/Martin Barraud/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The world’s first AI ballet, that uses generative AI to inspire all parts of the composition from the choreography to the score and even the costumes, will soon be coming to the Leipzig Opera House from 29 May - 8 July 2023. It’s called Fusion and is directed and composed by speech artist and musician Harry Yeff, also known as Reeps100.This is according to a report by Wallpaper published on Friday. Fusion boasts a music score composed and directed by Harry Yeff in collaboration with associate composers Gadi Sassoon and Teddy Riley. It features an AI-infused choreography by Mario Schroder and stage design and costumes by Paul Zoller. See Also Related Boston Dynamics' Robots Dance to 'Do You Love Me' in Latest Video The rise of AI art: What is it, and is it really art? Here's how to create stunning digital AI art in seconds The show will be all about the journey towards harmony drawing from Plato's concept of the divided self. The AI is used to take Yeff's own voice and use it as a catalyst for the performance complemented with generative synthetic voices. It is reported that Yeff has put in over a thousand hours training with voice and AI technology to master a machine-like dominance of his voice. An augmented voice“My voice is now augmented as a result of hundreds of hours of training with A.I. - I am able to reach speeds and depths I didn’t believe were possible. I am a living breathing augmentation, soon there will be many more of me,” told Wallpaper Yeff.“As a neuro-divergent director and coming from a working-class background, this feels like a moment to be trusted to fuse so many worlds into one work. It’s a sign that there is more openness for new kinds of expertise to be celebrated, regardless of where you come from.”The Leipzig Ballet will be performing to Yeff’s voice. The performance artists have a long history of tackling radical new ideas making them the ideal troupe to support this new initiative. The question now is how well will audiences react to this novel form of art?Will they embrace an AI based performance or will they see it as an invasion of what was once a purely human phenomenon? With AI slowly creeping in everywhere, it is safe to say it was just a matter of time before the technology took over the performing arts. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Amazon layoffs hit amid an increase in robot automation: what to knowPlasma thruster advances bring deep space exploration closerGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstOxygen deficiency increases mouse lifespan by 50 percent, will it work in humans?Quantum in 2027: Take a quantum leap into the future of ITRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsAstronomers discover Earth-Sized planet with active volcanoesBlockchain skills have soared in popularity despite crypto crashWhat should we do if aliens make contact? Scientist reveals the first 4 steps to takeNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2 Job Board