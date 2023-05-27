ENGINEERING JOBS
The world's first ever AI ballet will soon be in theatres

AI will play a role in all aspects of the performance including set design.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| May 27, 2023 10:05 AM EST
Created: May 27, 2023 10:05 AM EST
The world’s first AI ballet, that uses generative AI to inspire all parts of the composition from the choreography to the score and even the costumes, will soon be coming to the Leipzig Opera House from 29 May - 8 July 2023. It’s called Fusion and is directed and composed by speech artist and musician Harry Yeff, also known as Reeps100.

This is according to a report by Wallpaper published on Friday. 

Fusion boasts a music score composed and directed by Harry Yeff in collaboration with associate composers Gadi Sassoon and Teddy Riley. It features an AI-infused choreography by Mario Schroder and stage design and costumes by Paul Zoller.

The show will be all about the journey towards harmony drawing from Plato's concept of the divided self. 

The AI is used to take Yeff's own voice and use it as a catalyst for the performance complemented with generative synthetic voices. It is reported that Yeff has put in over a thousand hours training with voice and AI technology to master a machine-like dominance of his voice. 

An augmented voice

“My voice is now augmented as a result of hundreds of hours of training with A.I. - I am able to reach speeds and depths I didn’t believe were possible. I am a living breathing augmentation, soon there will be many more of me,” told Wallpaper Yeff.

“As a neuro-divergent director and coming from a working-class background, this feels like a moment to be trusted to fuse so many worlds into one work. It’s a sign that there is more openness for new kinds of expertise to be celebrated, regardless of where you come from.”

The Leipzig Ballet will be performing to Yeff’s voice. The performance artists have a long history of tackling radical new ideas making them the ideal troupe to support this new initiative. The question now is how well will audiences react to this novel form of art?

Will they embrace an AI based performance or will they see it as an invasion of what was once a purely human phenomenon? With AI slowly creeping in everywhere, it is safe to say it was just a matter of time before the technology took over the performing arts.

