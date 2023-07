COBOD, whose mission is to build smarter through multifunctional construction robots based on 3D printing technology, has completed another record-breaking project: printing the world’s largest 3D printed building, a luxury horse barn called Printed Farms.

This is according to a statement by the firm published last month.

COBOD printers had already printed the tallest (Saudi Arabia 33 ft / 9.9 m) and the fastest (3 buildings in 8 days in Oman) buildings worldwide.

Now, the new facility boasts a total floor area of 10,105 SF/ 939 m2 and a height of 13 feet / 4 meters. The full length of the building is a whopping 155 ft / 47 m, and the width is 83 ft / 25 m.