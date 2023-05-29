New black hole jet observations challenge a leading theory on the mysterious phenomenon

A new study has seemingly ruled out a leading theory on how black hole jets accelerate particles to the point they emit X-rays far and wide throughout the cosmos.

The paper, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, presents a new hypothesis for how particle acceleration works in black hole jets, shedding light on the mysterious phenomena.

Reassessing the behavior of black hole jets

One leading model for describing particle acceleration in black hole jets describes x-ray emissions from these jets as remaining stable over the course of millions of years. However, the new paper shows how the X-ray emissions of a number of jets varied over just a few years.