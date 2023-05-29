New black hole jet observations challenge a leading theory on the mysterious phenomenon

New black hole jet observations challenge a leading theory on the mysterious phenomenonData from the Chandra X-ray Observatory could dispel a widely-held belief about black hole jets.Chris Young| May 29, 2023 10:02 AM ESTCreated: May 29, 2023 10:02 AM ESTinnovationAn artist's impression of a black hole firing a jet into space.NASA / JPL-Caltech Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new study has seemingly ruled out a leading theory on how black hole jets accelerate particles to the point they emit X-rays far and wide throughout the cosmos.The paper, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, presents a new hypothesis for how particle acceleration works in black hole jets, shedding light on the mysterious phenomena.Reassessing the behavior of black hole jetsOne leading model for describing particle acceleration in black hole jets describes x-ray emissions from these jets as remaining stable over the course of millions of years. However, the new paper shows how the X-ray emissions of a number of jets varied over just a few years. See Also Related Astronomers capture first-ever direct image of black hole emitting powerful jet Scientists observe bright jets of light shooting from black hole like never before This black hole has one of the biggest and most impressive jets ever "One of the reasons we're excited about the variability is that there are two main models for how x-rays are produced in these jets, and they're completely different," lead author Eileen Meyer, an astronomer at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, explained in a press statement."One model invokes very low-energy electrons and one has very high-energy electrons. And one of those models is completely incompatible with any kind of variability."The new paper's authors analyzed archival data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory and found frequent variability among the 53 jets captured by the observatory. Discovering this frequent variability on short time scales "is revolutionary in the context of these jets because that was not expected at all,” Meyer said.The same theory that assumes stability in X-ray emissions over millions of years also assumes that particle acceleration occurs within the black hole that's emitting the jet. However, the new study found changes in X-ray emissions along the entire length of the jets and far from the black hole.Shedding new light on cosmic phenomenonUltimately, the team found that between 30 and 100 percent of the jets in the study showed variability over short time scales. "While we would like better constraints," Meyer said, "the variability is notably not zero."The new findings call into question one of the leading theories for the mechanisms of black holes firing massive jets into space. We know that black holes propel these massive energetic jets of material from their rings or accretion discs, but we don't quite yet understand how or why. The latest study on the subject and cutting-edge new images of black hole jets should hopefully allow the scientific community to narrow the possibilities down just a little further. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You World's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testBreathing new life into obsolete tech: Dalibor Farny makes Nixie tubes from scratchHow did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrongRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorEngineers harness the power of flash joule tech for stronger, greener concreteA study on 10,000 kinds of Earth's minerals could help us discover extraterrestrial lifePotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthReimagining the double-slit experiment: Time as a new dimension for the control of light Job Board