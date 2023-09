Climate change has long been a looming threat that’s affected the globe in unpredictable ways. In the United Kingdom’s quest to make road maintenance net-zero by 2050, a new study is set to support National Highways’ net-zero plan.

The new project will test the use of geothermal energy to control the temperature of road surfaces by employing ground-source heat pumps.

To successfully regulate temperature, scientists aim to extend the lifespan of road surfaces, reduce carbon emissions, and lower the cost of road maintenance.

Dr. Benyi Cao from the University of Surrey is leading the project in collaboration with National Highway. A statement by the team noted that ground source heat pumps will be introduced to cool roads in summer and warm them in winter.