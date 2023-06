If you thought Elon Musk's Boring Company flamethrower was ridiculous enough, there is now an even more outlandish flamer product you need to see.

A company called Throwflame is taking preorders for a new robotic dog called the "Thermonator."

A quadrupedal robot, the gadget's unique selling point is its back-mounted ARC flamethrower.

Advertised as being able to "deliver on-demand fire anywhere," the Thermonator is certainly an interesting item.

It can unleash flame up to 30 feet

The flamethrower has a range, allegedly, of 30 feet (just over 9 meters); the walking flamethrower is not explicitly being promoted as a weapon. "The 'Thermonator' is the first-ever flamethrowing quadruped robot dog. This quadruped is equipped with the ARC Flamethrower to create your ultimate firepower companion," explains Throwflame.