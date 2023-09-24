These adorable Japanese robots are being used for elder care

These adorable Japanese robots are being used for elder careA new Canadian study is seeking to evaluate the usefulness of AI-powered robots in supporting senior citizens.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 23, 2023 07:39 PM ESTCreated: Sep 23, 2023 07:39 PM ESTinnovationOne of the Japanese robots with seniors.UBC School of Nursing Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Dr. Lillian Hung, Canada Research Chair in Senior Care and assistant professor of nursing at the University of British Columbia, is trying out two Japanese robots, called Kiwi and Mango, which may have the ability to provide companionship for senior citizens in Canada, reducing their loneliness.This is according to a press release by the institution published this week.So much more than a cute toyThe two social robots may resemble miniature versions of the Teletubbies but they are so much more than a cute toy. They actually possess complex artificial intelligence systems that allow them to adapt to their environment, communicate, recognize faces and voices, and even provide hugs to mimic the warmth of a genuine pet. See Also Related AI-powered companion robots could end loneliness in older adults China to use robots to take care of its aging population Stevie the Robot Wants to Help the Elderly “Our research at the Innovation in Dementia & Aging (IDEA) Lab focuses on examining how technology and the environment impact dementia care. In Japan, where isolation and loneliness is a huge problem for older adults, Lovot robots – as their manufacturer calls them – have gained popularity as companions,” said Hung.“I wanted to study how these robots interact with older adults and individuals with cognitive challenges in a Canadian context.”The need for creative solutions to address the demands and concerns of seniors, particularly in healthcare and caregiving, is growing as the world's population ages. The loneliness and social isolation that many older people suffer from can be detrimental to their mental and emotional health. In past studies, seniors who use companion robots report feeling less lonely since they are able to converse with them and even get affection from them.The robots may also help with cognitive deterioration, which is common in the elderly. Seniors who want to keep their minds sharp can play memory games, solve puzzles, and do other cognitive activities with social robots.Finally, through methods like guided relaxation, meditation, and mindfulness exercises, social robots can help older people cope with their emotions and reduce stress.Made to interact with peopleHung reported that so far, visits with the robots to care homes and other similar facilities in the Vancouver area have been quite encouraging. People have been welcoming and friendly towards the machines, accepting them without question. Hung explained that social robots are intriguing because they are made to interact with people, which could help ease seniors’ loneliness. Global statistics show that loneliness levels in Canada are rising and something needs to be done.Hung said that as next steps her team will be working with a senior residence to get the robots to their residents. They will proceed to record the interactions between the seniors and their machines and conduct interviews with them, their care staff, and their families.“Our goal is to publish and share the results to inform future directions in elder care. As different regions start to integrate companion robots in day to day life, we should be thinking about the implications of entrusting emotional and social support to machines,” said Hung.“Does this redefine our humanity? Are robots and automation the answer to our elder care crisis? With this study, we hope to contribute some answers.”HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Are wines losing the battle against climate change?Upcoming Northern Lights to be the strongest in 20 yearsIs fusion energy getting any closer to reality?ISRO tries to wake up Chandrayaan-3 after lunar night, no response yetThe real impact of blue light on eye health and sleepHow AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsThe genius engineering behind 3D-printed rocketsWhy do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answerToo hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travelEarth’s crust and mantle grew in sync, study finds Job Board