These adorable Japanese robots are being used for elder care

Dr. Lillian Hung, Canada Research Chair in Senior Care and assistant professor of nursing at the University of British Columbia, is trying out two Japanese robots, called Kiwi and Mango, which may have the ability to provide companionship for senior citizens in Canada, reducing their loneliness.

This is according to a press release by the institution published this week.

So much more than a cute toy

The two social robots may resemble miniature versions of the Teletubbies but they are so much more than a cute toy. They actually possess complex artificial intelligence systems that allow them to adapt to their environment, communicate, recognize faces and voices, and even provide hugs to mimic the warmth of a genuine pet.