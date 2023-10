On Monday, Reuters reported that the European Commission will investigate the risk of four crucial technologies being weaponized by nations that do not share its principles.

These include semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies and biotechnologies, all of which can be weaponized under the right circumstances.

How can these technologies be weaponized?

Radar systems, navigational gadgets, and communication equipment are just a few examples of the dual-use technologies that employ semiconductors. These technologies may be weaponized if they are applied in a military setting.

In addition, some directed energy weapons produce high-energy beams for military applications using sophisticated semiconductors. In a broader sense, these weapons can be referred to as weaponized semiconductors.