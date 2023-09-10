These personal robots can explain emotions in many languages

These personal robots can explain emotions in many languagesThe social robots can provide emotional support and mental health services.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 10, 2023 03:20 PM ESTCreated: Sep 10, 2023 03:20 PM ESTinnovationAlghowinem and JiboMIT Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Personal robots are machines engineered to provide assistance in various aspects of people's daily lives. These versatile devices come in a wide range of forms and shapes and can perform a variety of functions, from automating household chores to providing companionship and support to the elderly and people with disabilities.Jibo, a robot engineered by MIT Professor and Dean for Digital Learning Cynthia Breazeal, who is also the founder of the institution’s Media Lab Personal Robots Group (PRG), is a personal robot that can actually do what even few humans can: explain emotions. It achieves this in several languages, including English and Arabic. See Also Related Where are all the personal robots we were promised? Elon Musk: There will likely be a humanoid robot in every home by 2050 Robots for household chores less than 10 years away: expert This is according to a report by MIT published on Sunday.More than transactional assistantsBreazeal's work investigates how companion robots may one day become more than just transactional assistants who carry out requests for the current weather, complete to-do lists, or manage lighting. The PRG team at the MIT Media Lab developed Jibo to be a wise mentor and a friend who will hopefully improve social robotics technologies.Now, Sharifa Alghowinem, a research scientist at PRG, is training Jibo to perform mental health care and education duties. Thanks to her work, Jibo can use positive psychology to coach people in need of emotional support. In one study, the robot was found to modify its approaches to patients based on their replies. Jibo showed the capacity to combine both verbal and non-verbal cues, such as long pauses and self-hugs, to determine what participants were really feeling. Jibo was even able to demonstrate empathy when he determined that the subjects showed intense emotions. If the subjects refused to share, Jibo gently coaxed them with a follow-up question such as "Can you tell me more?"The robot's techniques may even work to help prevent depression and suicide. Jibo is trained to handle people of all ages and genders. “I would like to see Jibo become a companion for the whole household,” said Alghowinem.Helping Syrian refugee childrenIn her next project, Alghowinem hopes to provide Syrian refugee children with better opportunities as well as emotional support. The goal is to design a group of social robots that will have the ability to teach children English and social-emotional skills while also helping them hold on to their cultural heritage as well as the Arabic language. This project is still in the funding stage, but if Alghowinem has a say, it will see the light of day very soon.“We’ve laid the groundwork by making sure Jibo can speak Arabic as well as several other languages,” said Alghowinem. “Now I hope we can learn how to make Jibo really useful to kids like me who need some support as they learn how to interact with the world around them.”It's important to note that while personal robots can make life easier and more comfortable, they can also present several privacy and ethical issues. Data security, user consent, and the possibility of technology dependence are just a few of these concerns.As technology advances, personal robots are likely to become more affordable, capable and integrated into our daily lives. As such, it’s important they be designed with caution and care. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Jump Aero partners with ambulance service to save your livesA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredWhat do we know about UFOs so farRechargeable batteries made from wasteTime reveals 100 most influential AI leadersAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentClimate activists urge Greenpeace to reconsider nuclear powerUS military gears up for zero-trust overhaulRecycling's hidden microplastic menaceExploring the mysteries of the human microbiome Job Board