These personal robots can explain emotions in many languages

Personal robots are machines engineered to provide assistance in various aspects of people's daily lives. These versatile devices come in a wide range of forms and shapes and can perform a variety of functions, from automating household chores to providing companionship and support to the elderly and people with disabilities.

Jibo, a robot engineered by MIT Professor and Dean for Digital Learning Cynthia Breazeal, who is also the founder of the institution’s Media Lab Personal Robots Group (PRG), is a personal robot that can actually do what even few humans can: explain emotions. It achieves this in several languages, including English and Arabic.