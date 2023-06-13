This wafer-thin intelligent heating system warms your house in seconds

This wafer-thin intelligent heating system warms your house in secondsThe heating elements in the Halia digital warming surface technology are below 0.1 millimeters thick.Jijo Malayil| Jun 13, 2023 11:47 AM ESTCreated: Jun 13, 2023 11:47 AM ESTinnovationA representation of the Halia systemWarming Surfaces Company Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.What if you could easily and almost instantly regulate warmth just like lighting? A Finish-based firm has developed a novel concept of an intelligent warming wall, a digital warming surface product. Its Halia radiant warmers are fast response, enabling near real-time warmth. You can use Halia to warm only the regions you require when you require it. This means there will be no more energy waste or pointless heating of vacant spaces.Warming Surfaces Company, headquartered in Oulu, wants "digitalizing heating for the age of sustainability, minimizing the amount of materials used in heating systems and reducing heating energy consumption," said a statement. See Also Related Heating Your Pool with Solar Energy Warm up your house heating the smart way with your smartphone Spain powered itself with renewable energy for nine straight hours The firm's product, created for usage in interior surfaces, assists in meeting the increasingly stringent zero-emission requirements of buildings.Technology based on pixelated warming materialsRadiant heat is the foundation of Halia warming. A variety of interior surface materials incorporate low voltage "pixelated" warming elements. Large-scale positioning near the surface makes managing heating as simple and real-time as adjusting lights.When and where needed, at the desired intensity based on individual demands, radiant warmth is produced with low voltage in real time. According to the firm, this heating strategy uses less energy and enhances the well-being and comfort of building occupants.The firm has joined with laminate firms to efficiently integrate Halia warmers into surfaces, reducing the impact on the original material’s properties, such as bending, stretching, or breathability. The system is also devoid of any plastics or bonding films. According to the firm, the flexibility and thinness of Halia open up numerous possibilities to design creative warming elements for living and working spaces. "The heating elements in Halia digital warming surface technology are below 0.1 millimeters thick, which makes it possible to integrate them inside building materials, such as laminate floors, doors, and walls, and even in furniture and interior textiles."An energy-efficient offering for the futureThe United Nation’s Cities Report 2022 estimates that 200,000 new inhabitants will move into cities daily by 2050. According to the firm, all the buildings cannot be built as resource-intensively as today, while such solutions provide affordable and sustainable warmth for everyone with low energy and material consumption. The European Parliament proposed policies in March 2023 to speed up renovations to lower building energy use and carbon emissions. Currently, heating homes use 63% of the energy used by EU households. Additionally, the building industry is responsible for almost 40% of all worldwide CO2 emissions. By 2030, the EU will need to remodel 35 million buildings to make them more energy-efficient. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Hawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporateResearchers create new robotic bee with full freedom of movementBlockchain skills have soared in popularity despite crypto crashResearchers develop bioengineered cornea that can restore sight to the blind and visually impairedThe mystery of where Earth's water comes from deepens with a new studyChina is allegedly building a 2,800-mile, 30MW warship radarDark Futures: Could World War III Still Happen?Scientists detect the breath between atomsAliens on Earth: Former intelligence official reveals US government possesses 'intact' spaceshipsResearchers discover people are using the internet for sex Job Board