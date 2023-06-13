This wafer-thin intelligent heating system warms your house in seconds

What if you could easily and almost instantly regulate warmth just like lighting? A Finish-based firm has developed a novel concept of an intelligent warming wall, a digital warming surface product. Its Halia radiant warmers are fast response, enabling near real-time warmth. You can use Halia to warm only the regions you require when you require it. This means there will be no more energy waste or pointless heating of vacant spaces.

Warming Surfaces Company, headquartered in Oulu, wants "digitalizing heating for the age of sustainability, minimizing the amount of materials used in heating systems and reducing heating energy consumption," said a statement.