We have all heard the line; the future is electric. But are we fully equipped to handle a full-scale transition to all-electric power? One thing standing in the way is the lack of cleaner and more affordable battery technologies to store energy.

Compared to commonly used Lithium-ion cells facing challenges related to cost, finite resources, and safety concerns, rechargeable zinc-air batteries (ZABs) are pitched as cost-effective energy storage devices and display high-energy density, especially for application in EVs.

A team of researchers at Edith Cowan University (ECU), who are looking at advancing sustainable battery systems, has come up with a solution to solve the significant drawbacks associated with zinc-air batteries. The research evaluated zinc-air batteries using a mix of less expensive, safer, and sustainably available components, resulting in enhanced lifespan and performance.