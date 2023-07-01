This AI robot fish explores mysterious organisms under the sea

There’s a new, autonomous fish robot roaming the seas and it’s collecting valuable data without disturbing the marine environment. It’s called Belle and it could forever revolutionize how we study underwater organisms and the forces that affect them such as overfishing and climate change.

This is according to a report by Euronews and Reuters published on Friday.

"We want to capture the ecosystems the way they actually behave," Leon Guggenheim, a mechanical engineering student at ETH Zurich, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, told Reuters.

How does Belle help in this ambitious goal? By being silent and moving like a fish blending in it to the natural environment and leaving it completely undisturbed.