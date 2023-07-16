This AI tool helps farmers in Africa deal with climate change

This AI tool helps farmers in Africa deal with climate changeProductivity has been decreasing on African farms every year. A machine learning tool can help.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 16, 2023 08:04 AM ESTCreated: Jul 16, 2023 08:04 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of an African farmer.Moyo Studio/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Historic droughts and other climate change-related weather events are making life difficult for farmers in Africa with many complaining of decreased productivity. Now, a team of scientists in Senegal have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Africa Agriculture Watch, or AAgWa, to help farmers overcome these obstacles. This is according to a report by CBC Radio published on Wednesday.The new AI tool uses satellite data and images to sense biophysical parameters of the ground and comb through historical production maps in order to predict possible growing conditions.It also analyzes heat intensity and its impact on crops, level of expected rainfall, and soil fertility. See Also Related Farminators: Robots to replace Humans in Agriculture 9 robots that are invading the agriculture industry This Project Used Drones To Farm An Entire Crop, And It’s Ready For Harvesting "Any disruption that you see in the growing conditions would be propagated into our models and then will show what would be the impact in the production," Racine Ly, director of data management at the pan-African research non-profit Akademiya 2063, told The Current's guest host Robyn Bresnahan."So basically you can have a map where you can know what are the most likely crops that you can grow in a certain area based on the growing condition trends."The machine learning tool has thus far been very welcomed by African farmers"If we are able to keep up to date with what is happening at least we will be able to protect most of our crops," Ghanaian farmer Deborah Osei-Mensah said.AAgWa is operational in 47 African countries and has an accuracy rate of 94 percent."Sometimes we have countries where our predictions are diverging. In that case, what we do is we update the model and update the predictions based on that event," Ly said."There are two ways of increasing food production. You have your crop management. But another way of maybe increasing production is to reduce losses. That's where AAgWa is focusing on.”The tool has thus far been praised by local NGOs."The work that Racine is doing is fantastic because on the African continent, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, it is very difficult to predict the yield that the farmers will have," said Canisius Kanangire, executive director of the African Agriculture Technology Foundation.The executive also highlighted how important the fact that this project is local is."When it is done by Africans, we have two positive things that we see. First, it is adapted to the conditions of the African continent. Second, it is at least an assurance that those technologies will be sustained," Kanangire told CBC Radio. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You ‘Let’s build the ring’: How a 360-degree image posted on Facebook inspired an ambitious sci-fi filmJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentCapturing final act of photosynthesis offers milestone for clean energyNewly built camera captures images of a photon 400-times better than ever beforeA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food wastePhotographer describes dearMoon Starship selection as 'ultimate dream'James Webb Space Telescope observes massive kilonova explosion for first timeAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightCosmic controversy: James Webb Telescope findings challenge best-established theories Job Board