This AI tool helps farmers in Africa deal with climate change

Historic droughts and other climate change-related weather events are making life difficult for farmers in Africa with many complaining of decreased productivity.

Now, a team of scientists in Senegal have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Africa Agriculture Watch, or AAgWa, to help farmers overcome these obstacles.

This is according to a report by CBC Radio published on Wednesday.

The new AI tool uses satellite data and images to sense biophysical parameters of the ground and comb through historical production maps in order to predict possible growing conditions.

It also analyzes heat intensity and its impact on crops, level of expected rainfall, and soil fertility.