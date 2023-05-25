This architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapers

Architecture firm Zumo released some breathtaking images on its Instagram of inflatable skyscrapers the company claims are also sustainable.

“Imagine towering skyscrapers that rise like colossal balloons, transforming city skylines with their awe-inspiring presence. Introducing the revolutionary concept of inflatable skyscrapers, where architectural marvels and sustainable innovation come together,” reads the caption for the images.

The balloon-like structures are not real yet. They are, for now, but something imagined by Midjourney. But they soon could become a reality.

The illustrations show the skyscrapers floating above cities from New York to Tokyo and London to Dubai. They seem to be constructed from lightweight and flexible materials and are, according to the firm, sustainable.