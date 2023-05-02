This bionic eye cures diseases that cause blindness

This bionic eye cures diseases that cause blindnessIt works for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).Loukia Papadopoulos| May 02, 2023 08:45 AM ESTCreated: May 02, 2023 08:45 AM ESTinnovationAn illustration of a bionic eye.Peshkova/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Science Corp has conceived of a new bionic eye that targets and cures two diseases that cause blindness. “Today we’re excited to take the covers off of our first flagship product development program: the Science Eye, a visual prosthesis targeted at retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), two forms of serious blindness presently without good options for patients,” said the firm in a post from November 2022.How does it work? By targeting the functioning of the diseases.“In diseases like RP and dry AMD, the light-sensitive cells in the back of the eye – the photoreceptors – have died, but the cells of the optic nerve itself remain. By inserting a gene into the cells of the optic nerve, we can make it possible to stimulate them using a small display inserted into the eye,” said Science Corp. See Also It’s not all rosy however. The firm has said it will release tests conducted on rabbits but those have not come through yet. This is because testing for such a project can be complicated to say the least.Early results seen in rabbits“We are optimistic about the potential of the Science Eye – a paper demonstrating early functional results in rabbits will be forthcoming, once the i’s are dotted and t’s crossed – but it is still a ways away from becoming available to buy,” noted the firm.The company is putting all its efforts in demonstrating sufficient safety data in animals so that they can begin a first-in-human clinical study, which is the first step towards an eventual commercial product. Most Popular “We are working as quickly as we can and hope that commercialization isn’t too far off, but for now it is important to emphasize that the Science Eye is not available for purchase and will not be available until we can satisfy both ourselves and regulators that it is safe and effective, which will take time and further development,” added the company in the blog.Whenever the product does come to market, it will for sure be a miracle for those suffering from RP and dry AMD.HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You SpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosionAn AI-based party vows to win Denmark's general election in 2023. Can it succeed?Chinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongThe JET nuclear fusion project spells an exciting futureMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTNext-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging populationScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerHalloween party: 3 boo-zy cocktail recipes to channel your inner engineerParadise lost: How phosphate mining devastated island Nauru More Stories innovationBreathing new life into obsolete tech: Dalibor Farny makes Nixie tubes from scratchDeena Theresa| 8/20/2022innovationThe worst case Starlink scenario? We could be 'right on the edge' of Kessler syndromeChris Young| 8/11/2022innovationBird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much fasterPaul Ratner| 1/7/2023