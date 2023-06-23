This camera captures images of microscopic items hidden inside objects

For the first time ever, Loughborough University scientists have used a terahertz wave camera to capture 3D images of microscopic items hidden inside small objects.

This is according to a study by the institution published on Wednesday.

Lead researcher Dr Luana Olivieri said the breakthrough could have “major implications for a range of fields with relevance in cancer screenings, security, and materials research."

Terahertz waves have long had the ability to penetrate opaque objects without causing harm. However, one of their main limitations was their ability to image microscopic objects.

Dr Olivieri and her team overcame this issue by developing a unique approach known as ‘time-resolved nonlinear ghost imaging’, which combines a range of advanced detection methods and involves manipulating light and measuring how it travels through an object over time.