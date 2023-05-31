This centipede-like robot can easily walk through rough terrain

One difficult challenge in robotics is to make them move smoothly across rough surfaces. Researchers have been experimenting with various methods, including the ones inspired by nature, to make robot movement more flexible.

By taking cues from nature, engineers have created a new centipede-like robot that can easily switch from straight walking to curved motion.

Osaka University researchers successfully demonstrated the new robot's flexible motion. “We were inspired by the ability of certain extremely agile insects that allows them to control the dynamic instability in their own motion to induce quick movement changes,” said Shinya Aoi, one of the authors of this study, in an official release.