This dexterous robot hand can operate in complete darkness

There have been significant advancements in robot manipulation, which has translated into higher levels of dexterity than previously possible. However, sensorimotor robot control, which consists of actively using sensor readings to modify robot actions, is still complex. In some cases, even though the robot has secured an object, a random action can easily lead it to drop it.

A team of engineers at Columbia University, in a bid to create a genuinely dexterous robot hand, have designed a prototype that doesn’t rely on vision to manipulate objects, meaning it can operate in the dark. The study, which has yet not been published, aims to manipulate more complex objects while securing them at all times without relying on support surfaces and to reorientate the grasped object with purely intrinsic sensing of the hand robot.