This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV

In drive mode, ASKA packs in-wheel motor technology, allowing all four wheels to be placed outside the fuselage for all-wheel-drive traction, better aerodynamics, and maximized interior space to comfortably seat four passengers.

In flying mode, the vehicle's wings with six rotors unfold, allowing the vehicle to either take off vertically or do conventional runway takeoffs. The large wing is optimized for gliding, smooth landings, and efficient energy consumption, while each tilt rotor is utilized for vehicle control.

Two models for take-off

ASKA can take off in two ways: one is a Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) from a compact space like a helipad. The other is a conventional runway takeoff and landing, which can improve the vehicle's energy consumption efficiency.

"In the U.S. alone, there are around 15,000 airfields with runways," explained Maki Kaplinsky, co-founder & chair/COO of ASKA.

"Our innovative engineering enables ASKA to take off from a runway super fast using our unique in-wheel motor technology. This is a revolution in aviation, enabling ASKA to take off in less than 5 sec with a runway of 250 ft which brings the closest experience to a F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet taking off from an aircraft carrier for our customers. Pilots will have plenty of options for how and where to fly ASKA. ASKA's revolutionary "Drive and Fly" design enables us to use existing infrastructure and provide "last mile" transportation. ASKA lets people drive, fly and then drive to their final destination in one vehicle. This "Drive and Fly" approach will enable air mobility to be more easily and cost-effectively adopted."