This inventor aims to make mind-controlled sex toys

A new report by Slate published on Saturday is highlighting the work of Brian Sloan an inventor who is seeking to make the first-ever mind-controlled sex toys.

“I’m always reading about what is happening in technology,” Sloan told Slate. “They’re making sunglasses that have Bluetooth speakers in them. Elon Musk is developing Neuralink. I don’t know what’s coming for people’s brains. That’s not my field. But I do know that if I offered people a sex toy that you could operate without touching any buttons, that seems like an obvious thing people would want to use.”