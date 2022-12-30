This Is the Biggest Consumer Tech Expected To Be Revealed at CES 2023

Can't make it in person? Like in 2022, the event will be digital as well. This year's CES will be where many tech companies- large and small- draw back the curtain on their most recent innovations and showcase the finest of their upcoming products.

Interesting Engineering (IE) is here to prepare you. So, here are the six major areas to watch out for at CES 2023.

TVs

45'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor LG

Naturally, the CES wouldn't be the same without new TVs. TVs are a significant component of CES for several reasons, including technical specifications only providing a partial picture of how spectacular an innovation or new technology truly is. There's nothing quite like experiencing the TVs in person- or online!

LG certainly hopes to raise the bar when it comes to products for the high-end gaming industry. That is, the global pioneer of display technologies is set to present its latest curve-shaped 27- and 45-inch UltraGear OLED gaming displays at CES 2023.

These will offer the quickest reaction time of 0.03ms, making them the first OLED monitor displays to provide a refresh rate of 240Hz per second. This means that even during highly fast-paced action, the screens will give the sharpest visual clarity and the smoothest motions.

And the world's first completely wireless OLED TV from the new US manufacturer, Displace, will undoubtedly pique the interest of those sick of cables running through their living rooms. They offer buyers the option to combine numerous panels to create larger, higher-resolution screens, and a rechargeable battery powers their 55-inch 4k set.

And that's not all. There will be top 2023 TVs from the likes of Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony, along with TCL, Hisense, and Vizio.

Automotives

Bosch: CES 2023 Bosch

Despite its reputation as a more general tech expo, CES has grown to be a significant event for the automotive sector. As such, plenty of exciting announcements from the automakers are underway.

Forvia will offer a portfolio of solutions for electrification, automated driving, and customized cockpits, so you may anticipate equally exciting things from them.