This lawyer uses AI in his practice for better faster results

Recent news of a potential AI lawyer brought on concerns that the profession may be replaced by the bots.There are however ways that lawyers can use AI to their benefit.

This is what one Canadian injury lawyer is doing, according to a report by Canadian Lawyer published on Wednesday. Charles Gluckstein, managing partner of Gluckstein Personal Injury Lawyers, incorporates the technology in his practice to make his life and those of his employees and clients easier.

“I'm a fan of technology, and I like to experiment with different programs and bring them in,” Gluckstein told Canadian Lawyer. “I have adopted and experimented with as many as I think that are useful to our practice. I think of it at every stage of the case.”