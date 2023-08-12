This lawyer uses AI in his practice for better faster results

This lawyer uses AI in his practice for better faster resultsThe injury lawyer does warn that generative AI should be used with caution.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 12, 2023 11:24 AM ESTCreated: Aug 12, 2023 11:24 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of a legal AI.style-photography/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Recent news of a potential AI lawyer brought on concerns that the profession may be replaced by the bots.There are however ways that lawyers can use AI to their benefit.This is what one Canadian injury lawyer is doing, according to a report by Canadian Lawyer published on Wednesday. Charles Gluckstein, managing partner of Gluckstein Personal Injury Lawyers, incorporates the technology in his practice to make his life and those of his employees and clients easier.“I'm a fan of technology, and I like to experiment with different programs and bring them in,” Gluckstein told Canadian Lawyer. “I have adopted and experimented with as many as I think that are useful to our practice. I think of it at every stage of the case.” See Also Related 'Robot lawyer' creator says a lot of attorneys 'should be replaced' by AI In a world first, AI lawyer will help defend a real case in the US AI vs. lawyers: The future of Artificial Intelligence and law AI chatbots and moreA quick look at the professional’s website will show that AI chatbots help users navigate it and assist with filling out questionnaires. Gluckstein also uses an AI-powered project management tool that keeps tabs on staff members, reminding them about their work load. “And then, different AI will help them with their tasks,” said Gluckstein. There’s one AI for retrieving medical records and one for case management that also builds analysis reports over time. Finally, an industry-based AI aids in the creation of facta and provides a memo of law on specific issues, advising Gluckstein’s team on whether they have a viable case.“What used to be weeks and weeks of research through books and libraries, and then was done as online research is now being done as almost a draft memo, which then you build off, and you look at the cases they cited, and then you take it further,” told Canadian Lawyer Gluckstein.“My intention was to use the technology to essentially make us more productive,” he added.. “Instead of wasting time with the building blocks of an analysis or a project, we can now get to more projects, more often, and get that analysis and those answers done much more quickly.”“We should be turning over the cases more quickly, getting our clients answers more responsibly, and being able to handle more volume of projects through the use of technology, so one person eventually will be handling double what they could handle before, in terms of their decision-making power.”A warningBut all is not rosy. Any work produced by generative AI needs to be double checked, Gluckstein told Canadian Lawyer. “It's done all this work for you, and somehow you think it's shortcut your time,” explained the executive. “But in effect, because you have to fact-check everything, it may have increased the time in the short run.” HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyExploring the mysteries of the human microbiomeThe Matrix or the Holodeck: What will the future of gaming look like?NextStar to become one of the biggest EV battery plants in the world'Rods from God' not that destructive, Chinese study finds900-year-old sword still has 'bend' from Holy Land war, X-ray revealsSpaceX's Falcon 9 may have punched a hole in the ionosphereStrangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hellRecycling's hidden microplastic menaceManganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactive Job Board