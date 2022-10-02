This machete is controlled by a plant yielding a robot arm

This installation enables a live plant to control a machete. The Plant Machete has a control system that reads and utilizes the electrical noises found in a live philodendron. The system uses an open-source microcontroller connected to the plant to read varying resistance signals across the plant’s leaves. Using custom software, these signals are mapped in real-time to the movements of the joints of the industrial robot holding a machete. In this way, the movements of the machete are determined based on input from the plant. Essentially the plant is the brain of the robot controlling the machete determining how it swings, jabs, slices, and interacts in space.

The technology, although impressive, is not entirely new. Many engineers before Bowen have tried to make brain-controlled robots.

David Bowen's plant machete David Bowen

Other autonomously controlled robots

In June of 2018, scientists from MIT developed a new way for humans to train robots using brain signals and body gestures. The technique meant robots could be controlled and trained using unconscious brain signals and intuitive hand gestures. The team responsible for the breakthrough developed a way to harness brain signals called "error-related potentials" (ErrPs), which unconsciously occur when people observe a mistake.

In November of 2020, Japanese scientists created a device that allows anyone to control a mini toy Gundam robot, one of anime's most popular fictional battle robots, with their mind. The researchers achieved this through a headband-like device that syncs with the robot that was programmed to send brain activity data to an app, which then triggered movements from the robot.