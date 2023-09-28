This method recycles 98% of metals from batteries in 20 mins

The world is expected to experience a surge in battery demand as it moves to renewable energy sources. And, with the development of sustainable energy technologies, there will be a subsequent increase in the demand for precious metals used in batteries. Many of the materials used in such batteries, like lithium-ion batteries, are not available in abundance, and the best way to meet this need is to recycle old batteries.

To aid in this mission, a team of researchers at Rice University in the United States of America has developed a new recycling process that helps salvage more than 98 percent of the metal used in such batteries. The new approach not only drastically reduces secondary waste streams from the polluted, acidic leaching solutions but also drastically shortens the time required for recycling.